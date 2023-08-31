Britain Hart has her next fight date made official for Friday, September 29 at Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA, where she faces Melanie Shah in the main event of BKFC 51. The contest features Bedford, Virginia’s strawweight champion making the second defense of her belt against challenger of Birmingham, England.

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE.

Britain Hart (7-3) was in action in March in Norfolk, VA, where she defeated Jenny Clausius by unanimous decision and made the first successful defense of her belt. The 33-year-old landed the title in September 2022, scoring a UD against Charisa Sigala.

No. 5-ranked contender Melanie Shah (2-0) won her previous bout in August in Albuquerque, New Mexico by unanimous decision against Sydney Smith. The 41-year-old made her BKFC debut in November 2021, taking a split decision against Mathilda Wilson.

BKFC 51 Salem: Hart vs Shah tickets

Tickets to witness all the action at BKFC 51 Salem: Hart vs Shah on Friday, September 29 at Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA are on sale.

BKFC 51 Salem tickets can be purchased through StubHub and TicketNetwork.

“We’re very excited to return to Virginia following our last sold-out event in March,’ said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “This is a huge title defense for our champion Britain Hart near her hometown against the tough, undefeated challenger Melanie Shah and we expect another tremendous Virginia crowd for this event at the Salem Civic Center.”

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announed shortly.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 51 Salem: Hart vs Shah airs live on Saturday, September 30.