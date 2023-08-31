Darius “DFG” Fulghum is back in the ring on Saturday, September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA, where he faces Ricardo Adrian Luna. The pair squares off in the eight-round bout at light heavyweight, contracted at 172 pounds. The contest is featured on the card, topped by William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Going up against veteran Mexican fighter Luna, undefeated 26-year-old prospect Fulghum of El Paso, Texas partakes in his first eight-round bout.

“I’m excited to be fighting on a good card on DAZN,” Fulghum said (via press release sent out by the promotion). “I’ve built a good network there [in LA at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood] and I’ll have a lot of people coming from home [Texas], too.

“Nothing really changes in training (preparing for his first eight-rounder at a lighter weight). Every time I had a four or six round fight, I prepared for it like it was a 12-round fight. Same for this fight but with even more focus.”

Houston-based Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) was in action in July in San Antonio, where he stopped Jeremiah Curtright in the third round.

33-year-old Ricardo Adrian Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) of Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico last fought in May, when he was stopped by Albert Ramirez in the fourth round.

“I’m not putting pressure on myself to get a knockout,” Fulghum said, “Every fighter will tell you, if a knockout comes, it comes. My style is wear-and-tear to breakdown my opponent. Will I take a knockout? Yes, but I’m not planning for it.”

“I’d like to ramp it up even more because it builds my experience. I haven’t suffered any damage in my fights and I’m always in the gym training.”

In the main event, William Zepeda defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Mercito Gesta. In the co-main event, Victor Morales defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight title against Edwin Palomares. Also in action, unified IBF and WBO minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle.

In the UK and Australia, Zepeda vs Gesta airs live on Sunday, September 17.