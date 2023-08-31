Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The contest features old rivals, squaring off in the highly anticipated rematch. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, September 3 at 3 am AEST. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Liverpool’s 34-year-old Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) is a former WBO light middleweight champion. The 33-year-old native of Hove, East Sussex, Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) twice held the WBA interim middleweight belt. Smith won their first fight in January at the same venue via stoppage in the fourth round, twice sending Eubank to the canvas along the way. The latter activated the contracted rematch clause.

In the co-main event, British unbeaten Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Among Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard bouts, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) faces David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs). The pair goes head to head in the 10-round all-British clash at heavyweight.

As well, Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KOs) meets fellow-Brit Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) of the US takes on Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Italy in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

In addition, Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Albania duels Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KOs) of Ireland in a 10-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 3 at 3 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 3 am AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 2:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 1 am AWST.

Smith vs Eubank 2 PPV fight card

The full Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 fight card looks as the following: