Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 final pre-fight press conference

Smith vs Eubank II: 12-round middleweight rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr square off for the second time at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Their first bout was held in January at the same venue. Liverpool’s former WBO light middleweight champion Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) defeated two-time WBA interim middleweight titleholder Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) of Hove, East Sussex via stoppage in the fourth round.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith vs Eubank 2 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) of the UK takes on Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) and David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) square off in an all-British 10-round clash at heavyweight. Plus, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) of the United States faces Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Italy in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Smith vs Eubank 2 full fight card and start time.

