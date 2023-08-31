Brandon Moore signs with Top Rank

Top Rank has signed undefeated heavyweight prospect Brandon Moore to a multi-year promotional agreement. The 6’6 boxer-puncher, who hails from Lakeland, Florida, will make his Top Rank debut later this year.

Th 29-year-old former U.S. amateur standout turned pro in February 2020 and has knocked out four of his last five opponents.

“Brandon Moore has all the physical tools to develop into a top heavyweight,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “The heavyweight division is loaded with talent, and I believe Brandon will be squarely in the world title mix before long.”

Moore said: “I’m extremely blessed to have signed with Top Rank. My career has been a roller coaster ride. I wasn’t an Olympian coming out of the amateurs. I had to put in the work to get to where I am. After almost four years in the pro game, I am finally seeing the fruits of my labor. I can’t wait to make my Top Rank debut and show the fans what I’m all about.”

“I feel like the heavyweight division is ready for some fresh faces, and Top Rank is the biggest and best promotional platform for Brandon to showcase his talents,” said Ryan Rickey, Moore’s manager. “We look forward to a long-term working relationship.”

Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) returned from a nearly 15-month layoff in June to knock out Elijah McCall, son of former heavyweight world champion Oliver McCall, in the second round. He fought six times in 2021, including a fourth-round stoppage over Mexican veteran Elvis Garcia and a six-round decision over renowned journeyman Terrell Jamal Woods.

Moore has gained invaluable experience in the gym sparring the likes of WBC/Lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, former world champion Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz and British Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke.

Outside the ring, Moore was a collegiate basketball standout at Southeastern University and was named The Sun Conference Freshmen of the Year in 2013. His younger brother, Shaq Moore, currently plays for Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC and is a member of the United States men’s national soccer team.