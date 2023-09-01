Liam Smith vows to ‘punish’ Chris Eubank Jr ‘if he makes the same mistakes’

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr square off in the rematch on Saturday, September 2 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at middleweight. Two days away from their clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Their first fight in in January at the same venue, ended in favor of Smith, who defeated Eubank Jr via fourth-round TKO, twice sending him to the canvas.

“If he pulls it off again, I can’t argue with it,” said 33-year-old Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) of Hove, East Sussex, who twice held WBA interim middleweight belt. “But the performance I’m going to have on Saturday night is going to be exquisite, super-natural.”

“It is a new pressure that I have never had to deal with before. But I’m enjoying it. “I’m enjoying the hardship I’m having to go through mentally and physically to execute the game plan on the night. I’m excited to go out there and see how I react.”

Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) is a former WBO light middleweight champion. Facing off his old rival, Liverpool’s 34-year-old is confident in victory.

“Which shot was the miracle, Chris? The miracle was how easy it was!” he said. “If he makes the same mistakes, I’ll punish him for them.”

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith vs Eubank 2 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr go face to face at the press conference ahead of their rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on September 2, 2023 | BOXXER / Lawrence Lustig

In the co-main event, undefeated Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) of the UK goes up against Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Among other Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard bouts, Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) faces David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) in an all-British 10-round contest at heavyweight. In addition, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) of the United States meets Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Italy in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.