Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in results

Smith vs Eubank II: 12-round middleweight rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) battle it out for the second time at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Their first bout was held at the same venue in January. Smith, former WBO light middleweight titleholder of Liverpool, defeated Eubank Jr, two-time WBA interim middleweight champion of Hove, East Sussex, via stoppage in the fourth round.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith vs Eubank 2 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, the UK’s undefeated Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Ukraine’s Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) in an all-British 10-round clash at heavyweight. Plus, American former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) meets Italy’s Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Smith vs Eubank 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card

  • Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr, 12 rounds, middleweight
  • Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Lauren Price vs. Lolita Muzeya, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Frankie Stringer vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.