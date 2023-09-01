Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in results

Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) battle it out for the second time at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Their first bout was held at the same venue in January. Smith, former WBO light middleweight titleholder of Liverpool, defeated Eubank Jr, two-time WBA interim middleweight champion of Hove, East Sussex, via stoppage in the fourth round.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Smith vs Eubank 2 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, the UK’s undefeated Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Ukraine’s Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card, Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) in an all-British 10-round clash at heavyweight. Plus, American former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) meets Italy’s Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

Get Smith vs Eubank 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card