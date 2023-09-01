Subscribe
UFC Paris weigh-in results, Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak

Cyril Gane weigh-in
Cyril Gane | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak airs live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, France’s former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) takes on Moldova’s No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Manon Fiorot (10-1) of France and former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-5) of the United States square off at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Paris fight card

Main card

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Preliminary card

  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran
  • Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

