UFC Paris weigh-in results, Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak airs live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, France’s former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) takes on Moldova’s No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Manon Fiorot (10-1) of France and former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-5) of the United States square off at women’s flyweight.
Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC Paris fight card
Main card
- Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
- Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
- William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
- Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
Preliminary card
- Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran
- Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee
- Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.