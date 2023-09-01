UFC Paris weigh-in results, Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak airs live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, France’s former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) takes on Moldova’s No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3). The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Manon Fiorot (10-1) of France and former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-5) of the United States square off at women’s flyweight.

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Paris fight card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Preliminary card

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.