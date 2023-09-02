Alexis Rocha has his next fight date set for Saturday, October 21 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where he faces Giovani Santillan. The contest features WBO No. 1-ranked welterweight contender of Santa Ana defending his NABO title against undefeated WBO No. 4-ranked contender of San Diego. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on DAZN.

Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) was in action in May in Indio, CA, where he stopped Anthony Young in the fifth round. In January, the 26-year-old southpaw KO’d George Ashie in Round 7.

“October is a big month in my career. This is the type of match up that I have prepared for,” said Alexis Rocha. “I know my opponent and his entire team well. I respect them all, and I know I’ll need to be at my best come fight night. But that’s what I demand of myself in every fight and that’s what will happen come October 21. I will be at my best, and my best is at a different level. I know Giovani asked for this fight, but like my coach always says, be careful what you wish for.”

Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) last fought in July in Shawnee, OK, where he scored a unanimous decision against Erick Bone. In 2022, the 31-year-old southpaw, who previously held NABO welterweight belt, earned a UD against Julio Luna Avila and stopped Jeovanis Barraza in the seventh round.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for an opportunity against a fighter of Rocha’s caliber. Defeating Rocha puts me in the world title mix and in position for even bigger fights, but I am focused on the task at hand,” Giovani Santillan said. “I wanted this fight, so as soon as Top Rank and my management told me this fight was happening, I was thrilled. This is my time, and I am going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

The bouts featured on Rocha vs Santillan undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

“Alexis’ confidence and dedication can be seen in the fact that he fights more often than any contender in the sport and takes on all comers – including those with undefeated records,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “While Lex fully deserves a title shot, he also knows the value of staying active as demonstrated by his vast improvement over the last few years. I expect another standout performance from the pride of Santa Ana and another step up the ladder of the welterweight division.”

“This is going to be a tremendous battle between two of Southern California’s welterweight warriors,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I have no doubt Giovani will rise to the occasion. I also give Alexis Rocha credit for accepting this challenge. He is on the verge of a world title shot and risking a lot in facing Giovani. I can’t wait until October 21.”

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 22.