Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Smith vs Eubank 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live from Manchester, England

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr battle it out in the main event live stream on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The contest pits old rivals squaring off in the rematch. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, September 3.

Their first bout took place in January at the same venue. Liverpool’s 34-year-old former WBO super welterweight champion Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) defeated 33-year-old former two-time WBA interim middleweight titleholder Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) via fourth-round TKO, twice sending him to the canvas along the way. The latter activated the contracted rematch clause.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) of the UK faces Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super lightweight.

Among Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard bouts, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) in the 10-round all-British clash at heavyweight. Plus, Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KOs) and Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) meet in the 12-rounder for the British super middleweight belt.

In addition, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) of the United States goes up against Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Italy in the 10-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, London-based Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Albania duels Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KOs) of Ireland in the 10-rounder at welterweight.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, September 2
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, September 3
Time: 3 am AEST

Order PPV on Kayo

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Smith vs Eubank 2 from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card

Get Smith vs Eubank 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr, 12 rounds, middleweight
  • Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Lauren Price vs. Lolita Muzeya, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Frankie Stringer vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.