Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr battle it out in the main event live stream on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The contest pits old rivals squaring off in the rematch. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, September 3.

Their first bout took place in January at the same venue. Liverpool’s 34-year-old former WBO super welterweight champion Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) defeated 33-year-old former two-time WBA interim middleweight titleholder Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) via fourth-round TKO, twice sending him to the canvas along the way. The latter activated the contracted rematch clause.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) of the UK faces Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super lightweight.

Among Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard bouts, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) takes on David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) in the 10-round all-British clash at heavyweight. Plus, Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KOs) and Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) meet in the 12-rounder for the British super middleweight belt.

In addition, former unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) of the United States goes up against Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Italy in the 10-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, London-based Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Albania duels Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KOs) of Ireland in the 10-rounder at welterweight.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, September 2

Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 3 am AEST

Other countries

Date and time vary by location.

Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card

Get Smith vs Eubank 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr, 12 rounds, middleweight

Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Lauren Price vs. Lolita Muzeya, 8 rounds, welterweight

Frankie Stringer vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 results