UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) of France faces No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3) of Moldova.

In the co-main event, France’s Manon Fiorot (10-1) takes on American former two-time UFC women’s strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas (11-5) at women’s flyweight.

