UFC Paris results – Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivak airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 2-ranked contender and interim champion Ciryl Gane (11-2) of France, who twice challenged for the major title, and No. 7 Sergey Spivak (16-3) of Moldova. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot (10-1) of France and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-5) of the United States.

Also on the card, Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1) of France takes on Thiago Moises (17-6) of Brazil at lightweight. As well, Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) of Switzerland faces Bogdan Guskov (14-2) of Uzbekistan at light heavyweight.

In addition, Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1) and William Gomis (12-2) meet in the all-French clash at bantamweight. Plus, Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France goes up against Manolo Zecchini (11-3) of Italy at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 3.

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, September 2
Main card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, September 3
Main card: 5 am AEST
Prelims: 2:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak results

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Preliminary card

  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran
  • Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

