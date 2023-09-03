Subscribe
Chris Eubank Jr dominates & stops Liam Smith in 10th round of rematch

Eubank Jr takes revenge against Smith in Manchester, England

Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Eubank Jr stops Liam Smith to take revenge
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith in their rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2, 2023 | Boxxer/Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr took the revenge against Liam Smith, when the pair squared off for the second time at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The contest featured old rivals going head to head in the immediate rematch.

Their first fight held at the same venue in January ended in favor of Smith, who earned the win via fourth-round TKO, twice sending Eubank Jr to the canvas along the way. The latter activated the contracted rematch clause.

The scheduled for 12 rounds rematch also ended prior to the final bell. Eubank Jr came out on top, flooring Smith, who got cut over his right eye, in the fourth and tenth round. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 45 seconds into the tenth round.

With the victory, the 33-year-old former two-time WBA interim middleweight titleholder Eubank Jr of Hove, Sussex improved to 33-3-0, 24 KOs. In his post-fight interview he said he was looking to face Gennady Golovkin.

Liverpool’s 34-year-old former WBO super welterweight champion Smith dropped to 33-4-1, 20 KOs. The defeat snapped his four-win streak.

The fight aired live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Get Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 full fight card results.

