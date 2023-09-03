Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak squared off in the main event of UFC Paris live stream on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. The contest featured former interim heavyweight titleholder and No. 2-ranked contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 7 of Moldova.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Gane put on a dominant striking performance and claimed the victory over Spivak via TKO with punches. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 44 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Ciryl Gane improved to 12-2. The 33-year-old of La Roche-sur-Yon, France rebounded from the defeat by submission against Jon Jones in March, when he made his second attempt to become champion.

In his post-fight interview, Gane said he was looking to once again challenge for the title.

28-year-old Sergey Spivak of Chisinau, Moldova dropped to 16-4. The defeat snapped his three-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Check out Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Gane vs Spivak full fight video highlights

Sergey Spivak makes his Octagon walk.

Coming to upset the home town crowd!



Serghei Spivac looking to play spoiler in our #UFCParis main event pic.twitter.com/xSGb8Qt2n3 — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2023

Here comes Ciryl Gane.

Fight time.

Your #UFCParis main event STARTS NOW!



GANE vs SPIVAC ?



WHO YOU GOT!? pic.twitter.com/MDAwunpiMm — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 2, 2023

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Victoria en CASA?? @ciryl_gane el vencedor de la estelar con TKO en el segundo round #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/prUaGbWN2M — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 2, 2023

