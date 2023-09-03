Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak squared off in the main event of UFC Paris live stream on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. The contest featured former interim heavyweight titleholder and No. 2-ranked contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 7 of Moldova.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Gane put on a dominant striking performance and claimed the victory over Spivak via TKO with punches. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 44 seconds into the second round.
With the victory, Ciryl Gane improved to 12-2. The 33-year-old of La Roche-sur-Yon, France rebounded from the defeat by submission against Jon Jones in March, when he made his second attempt to become champion.
In his post-fight interview, Gane said he was looking to once again challenge for the title.
28-year-old Sergey Spivak of Chisinau, Moldova dropped to 16-4. The defeat snapped his three-win streak.
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.
Check out Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
