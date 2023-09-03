Subscribe
Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights

Ciryl Gane stops Sergey Spivak at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak squared off in the main event of UFC Paris live stream on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. The contest featured former interim heavyweight titleholder and No. 2-ranked contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 7 of Moldova.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Gane put on a dominant striking performance and claimed the victory over Spivak via TKO with punches. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 44 seconds into the second round.

With the victory, Ciryl Gane improved to 12-2. The 33-year-old of La Roche-sur-Yon, France rebounded from the defeat by submission against Jon Jones in March, when he made his second attempt to become champion.

In his post-fight interview, Gane said he was looking to once again challenge for the title.

28-year-old Sergey Spivak of Chisinau, Moldova dropped to 16-4. The defeat snapped his three-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Check out Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Gane vs Spivak full fight video highlights

Sergey Spivak makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Ciryl Gane.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak full fight card results.

