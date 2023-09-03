Manon Fiorot came out on top, when she faced Rose Namajunas at Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds bout at women’s flyweight went the full distance. No. 10-ranked in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound, Fiorot, who received a fairly big cut on the right side of her head, defeated former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 4, Namajunas, by unanimous decision. The scores were 30–27, 29–28 and 29–28.

With the victory, Manon Fiorot improved to 11-1 and secured her 11th win in a row. Post-win, the 33-year-old of Nice, France said she was looking to fight for the title, and deserved a shot at the belt.

31-year-old Rose Namajunas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin dropped to 11-6 and suffered her second straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

