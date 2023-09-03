Subscribe
Manon Fiorot defeats Rose Namajunas by decision at UFC Paris

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak

Parviz Iskenderov

Manon Fiorot came out on top, when she faced Rose Namajunas at Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for three rounds bout at women’s flyweight went the full distance. No. 10-ranked in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound, Fiorot, who received a fairly big cut on the right side of her head, defeated former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion and No. 4, Namajunas, by unanimous decision. The scores were 30–27, 29–28 and 29–28.

With the victory, Manon Fiorot improved to 11-1 and secured her 11th win in a row. Post-win, the 33-year-old of Nice, France said she was looking to fight for the title, and deserved a shot at the belt.

31-year-old Rose Namajunas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin dropped to 11-6 and suffered her second straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak full fight card results.

