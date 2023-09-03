Subscribe
Mikaela Mayer on top with decision against Silvia Bortot in Manchester, England

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2

Mikaela Mayer came out victorious, when she faced Silvia Bortot at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

The junior welterweight contest went the full distance. After 10 rounds, former unified super featherweight champion, Mayer took the win via 100-90 points decision.

With the victory, Mikaela Mayer improved to 19-1, 5 KOs. The 33-year-old native of Woodland Hills, California secured her second win in a row.

Silvia Bortot dropped to 11-3-1, 3 KOs. The 38-year-old former European champion of Motta di Livenza, Italy suffered her second straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Get Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 full fight card results.

