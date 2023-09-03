UFC 293 Countdown features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand and challenger Sean Strickland of the United States ahead of their championship bout at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on Kayo.

Plus, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa of Australia and No. 8 Alexander Volkov. The pair meets in the scheduled for three rounds co-main event.

UFC 293 PPV card also features Manel Kape of Portugal and Felipe dos Santos of Brazil at flyweight. As well, Justin Tafa of Australia and Austen Lane of the United States battle it out at heavyweight. In addition, Tyson Pedro of Australia and Anton Turkalj of Sweden meet at light heavyweight.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

