Subscribe
HomeUFC

Countdown to UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland – Full Episode

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 293 Countdown features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand and challenger Sean Strickland of the United States ahead of their championship bout at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds main event live on Kayo.

Plus, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa of Australia and No. 8 Alexander Volkov. The pair meets in the scheduled for three rounds co-main event.

UFC 293 PPV card also features Manel Kape of Portugal and Felipe dos Santos of Brazil at flyweight. As well, Justin Tafa of Australia and Austen Lane of the United States battle it out at heavyweight. In addition, Tyson Pedro of Australia and Anton Turkalj of Sweden meet at light heavyweight.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Get UFC 293 full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.