Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 5 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 5. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, unbeaten Bruno Lopes (11-0) and Brendson Ribeiro (14-5) square off in the all-Brazilian clash at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Ramon Taveras (8-1) of the United States goes up against Serhiy Sidey (9-1) of Canada at bantamweight.

As well, Chad Hanekom (9-2) of South Africa faces Dylan Budka (6-2) of the United States at middleweight. Plus, Jean Silva (10-2) of Brazil meets unbeaten Kevin Vallejos (11-0) of Argentina at featherweight. In addition, Rainn Guerrero (5-1) of the United States and Dione Barbosa (5-2) of Brazil go head to heat at women’s flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 61 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 6 at 10 am AEST live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 61 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 61 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 61 fight card looks as the following: