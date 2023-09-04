Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney takes place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the title belt contest on the night. The event is held in collaboration with the second edition of La Sueur Fighting Championship (LSFC 2), serving as the preliminary action.

In the main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) faces off James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK. The pair goes head to head in the qualifier for Glory Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of the United States defends her title against old rival Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. In their first fight in October 2022, the champion retained her belt by unanimous decision.

Also on Glory 88 card, No. 4-ranked heavyweight Nordine Mahieddine (27-15, 12 KO) of Algeria and Abderahmane Coulibaly (58-20-1, 25 KO) of France square off at heavyweight. As well, No. 6-ranked Denis Wosik (37-8-1, 9 KO) of Germany and No. 8 Berjan Peposhi (27-3, 16 KO) of Albania battle it out at featherweight.

Plus, Pascal Toure (18-5, 6 KO) of France goes up against Stefan Latescu (11-2, 5 KO) of Romania at lightweight. As well, Karim Ghajji (103-17-1, 53 KO) of France takes on Nikola Todorovic (26-3, 14 KO) of Serbia at welterweight.

In addition, Jonathan Mayezo (25-7-1, 11 KO) and James Conde (8-0, 4 KO) clash in the all-French contest at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Ilias Hammouche (32-6, 7 KO) of Morocco meets Florian Kroger (19-9, 6 KO) of Germany at middleweight.

Kicking off the action, No. 10 Diaguely Camara (23-4-1, 10 KO) of France and Ilyass Chakir (16-3-1, 6 KO) of Morocco duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney live stream on Videoland in the Netherlands and La Sueur in France. The date is Saturday, September 9. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CEST.

Fans in the United States can watch the event live on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com at the PPV price of US$10.99, and on the respective platforms in other selected markets (as per promotion’s official website).

The date and time when Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 10 at 4 am AEST.

The list of streaming platforms and respective markets looks as the following:

Europe

Austria: Fighting.de

Bosnia & Herzegovina: TV Arena Sport

Bulgaria (*delayed): BTV

Croatia: TV Arena Sport

Estonia: GO3

France: La Sueur

Germany: Fighting.de

Greece: Fight Network

Kosovo: TV Arena Sport

Latvia: GO3

Lithuania: GO3

Montenegro: TV Arena Sport

Netherlands: Videoland

North Macedonia: TV Arena Sport

Poland: Viaplay

Portugal: Fight Network

Romania: AntenaPlay

Serbia: TV Arena Sport

Slovenia: TV Arena Sport

Switzerland: Fighting.de

Other European countries: Gloryfights.com

Americas

Argentina: D Sports Fight

Bolivia: D Sports Fight

Brazil: Combate

Canada: Fight Network

Chile: D Sports Fight

Colombia: D Sports Fight

Ecuador: D Sports Fight

Mexico: D Sports Fight

Paraguay: D Sports Fight

Peru: D Sports Fight

Uruguay: D Sports Fight

Venezuela: D Sports Fight

Other North/South American countries: Gloryfights.com

Africa

Angola: Fight Network, StarTimes

Benin: StarTimes, New World TV

Burkina Faso: StarTimes, New World TV

Burundi: StarTimes, New World TV

Cameroon: StarTimes, New World TV

Central African Republic: StarTimes, New World TV

Chad: StarTimes, New World TV

Congo Republic: StarTimes, New World TV

Democratic Republic of Congo: StarTimes, New World TV

Ivory Coast: StarTimes, New World TV

Gabon: StarTimes, New World TV

Guinea: StarTimes, New World TV

Madagascar: StarTimes, New World TV

Mali: StarTimes, New World TV

Mauritius: StarTimes, New World TV

Mozambique: Fight Network, StarTimes

Niger: StarTimes, New World TV

Rwanda: StarTimes, New World TV

Senegal: StarTimes, New World TV

Seychelles: StarTimes, New World TV

Togo: StarTimes, New World TV

Rest of Sub-saharan Africa: StarTimes

Other African countries: Gloryfights.com

Asia & Oceania

Japan: U-NEXT

Other Asian/Oceanian countries: Gloryfights.com

Glory 88 fight card

The current Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney – Heavyweight World Grand Prix Qualifier

Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak – van Soest’s women’s super bantamweight title

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly

Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi

Pascal Toure vs. Stefan Latescu

Karim Ghajji vs. Nikola Todorovic

Jonathan Mayezo vs. James Conde

Iliass Hammouche vs. Florian Kroger

Diaguely Camara vs. Ilyass Chakir

Prelims (LSFC 2)