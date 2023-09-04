Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney takes place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with the title belt contest on the night. The event is held in collaboration with the second edition of La Sueur Fighting Championship (LSFC 2), serving as the preliminary action.
In the main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) faces off James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK. The pair goes head to head in the qualifier for Glory Heavyweight World Grand Prix.
In the co-main event, two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of the United States defends her title against old rival Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. In their first fight in October 2022, the champion retained her belt by unanimous decision.
Also on Glory 88 card, No. 4-ranked heavyweight Nordine Mahieddine (27-15, 12 KO) of Algeria and Abderahmane Coulibaly (58-20-1, 25 KO) of France square off at heavyweight. As well, No. 6-ranked Denis Wosik (37-8-1, 9 KO) of Germany and No. 8 Berjan Peposhi (27-3, 16 KO) of Albania battle it out at featherweight.
Plus, Pascal Toure (18-5, 6 KO) of France goes up against Stefan Latescu (11-2, 5 KO) of Romania at lightweight. As well, Karim Ghajji (103-17-1, 53 KO) of France takes on Nikola Todorovic (26-3, 14 KO) of Serbia at welterweight.
In addition, Jonathan Mayezo (25-7-1, 11 KO) and James Conde (8-0, 4 KO) clash in the all-French contest at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Ilias Hammouche (32-6, 7 KO) of Morocco meets Florian Kroger (19-9, 6 KO) of Germany at middleweight.
Kicking off the action, No. 10 Diaguely Camara (23-4-1, 10 KO) of France and Ilyass Chakir (16-3-1, 6 KO) of Morocco duel at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney
Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney live stream on Videoland in the Netherlands and La Sueur in France. The date is Saturday, September 9. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm CEST.
Fans in the United States can watch the event live on pay-per-view on gloryfights.com at the PPV price of US$10.99, and on the respective platforms in other selected markets (as per promotion’s official website).
The date and time when Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 10 at 4 am AEST.
The list of streaming platforms and respective markets looks as the following:
Europe
- Austria: Fighting.de
- Bosnia & Herzegovina: TV Arena Sport
- Bulgaria (*delayed): BTV
- Croatia: TV Arena Sport
- Estonia: GO3
- France: La Sueur
- Germany: Fighting.de
- Greece: Fight Network
- Kosovo: TV Arena Sport
- Latvia: GO3
- Lithuania: GO3
- Montenegro: TV Arena Sport
- Netherlands: Videoland
- North Macedonia: TV Arena Sport
- Poland: Viaplay
- Portugal: Fight Network
- Romania: AntenaPlay
- Serbia: TV Arena Sport
- Slovenia: TV Arena Sport
- Switzerland: Fighting.de
- Other European countries: Gloryfights.com
Americas
- Argentina: D Sports Fight
- Bolivia: D Sports Fight
- Brazil: Combate
- Canada: Fight Network
- Chile: D Sports Fight
- Colombia: D Sports Fight
- Ecuador: D Sports Fight
- Mexico: D Sports Fight
- Paraguay: D Sports Fight
- Peru: D Sports Fight
- Uruguay: D Sports Fight
- Venezuela: D Sports Fight
- Other North/South American countries: Gloryfights.com
Africa
- Angola: Fight Network, StarTimes
- Benin: StarTimes, New World TV
- Burkina Faso: StarTimes, New World TV
- Burundi: StarTimes, New World TV
- Cameroon: StarTimes, New World TV
- Central African Republic: StarTimes, New World TV
- Chad: StarTimes, New World TV
- Congo Republic: StarTimes, New World TV
- Democratic Republic of Congo: StarTimes, New World TV
- Ivory Coast: StarTimes, New World TV
- Gabon: StarTimes, New World TV
- Guinea: StarTimes, New World TV
- Madagascar: StarTimes, New World TV
- Mali: StarTimes, New World TV
- Mauritius: StarTimes, New World TV
- Mozambique: Fight Network, StarTimes
- Niger: StarTimes, New World TV
- Rwanda: StarTimes, New World TV
- Senegal: StarTimes, New World TV
- Seychelles: StarTimes, New World TV
- Togo: StarTimes, New World TV
- Rest of Sub-saharan Africa: StarTimes
- Other African countries: Gloryfights.com
Asia & Oceania
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Other Asian/Oceanian countries: Gloryfights.com
Glory 88 fight card
The current Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney – Heavyweight World Grand Prix Qualifier
- Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak – van Soest’s women’s super bantamweight title
- Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly
- Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi
- Pascal Toure vs. Stefan Latescu
- Karim Ghajji vs. Nikola Todorovic
- Jonathan Mayezo vs. James Conde
- Iliass Hammouche vs. Florian Kroger
- Diaguely Camara vs. Ilyass Chakir
Prelims (LSFC 2)
- Marc-Philippe Ngatchou vs. Axel Alfandari
- Ibrahima Doukansi vs. Theo Avon
- Lionel Picord vs. Lissandre Mercier