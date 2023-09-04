Raul Curiel and Courtney Pennington battle it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, September 7. The contest features former Mexican Olympian and NABF welterweight titleholder up against challenger of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

The date when Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington airs live in Australia is Friday, September 8.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) of Tampico, Tamaulipas won his previous bout in December 2022 via second-round TKO against Brad Solomon. 36-year-old Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) last fought in May when he defeated James Martin by split decision.

The co-main event pits Coachella’s Manuel Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California against Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOS) of Managua, Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington live stream on DAZN. The date is Thursday, September 7. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington live stream on DAZN. The date is Friday, September 8. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1:30 pm AEST.

Curiel vs Pennington undercard

Among the bouts featured on Curiel vs Pennington undercard, Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) of Thermal, California takes on Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida in a six-rounder at welterweight. As well, Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KOs) of Torrance, California meets Alexander Gutierrez (0-2) of Murrieta, California in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Mexico goes up against Marvin Solano (24-10, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Leonardo Sanchez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California and John Mark Alimane (8-4, 4 KOs) of Manila, Philippines go head to head in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Curiel vs Pennington fight card

The current Curiel vs Pennington fight card looks as the following: