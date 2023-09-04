UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs in the United States is Saturday, September 9. MMA fans can watch the event live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the main event, two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Auckland, New Zealand-based Adesanya (24-2) was in action in April when he KO’d Alex Pereira in the second round of their immediate rematch and reclaimed the belt. In November 2022, the 34-year-old native of Lagos, Nigeria was stopped by his old rival in the fifth round, which snapped his three-win streak.

Strickland (27-5) of the United States last fought in July when he TKO’d Abusupiyan Magomedov in the second round, earned “Performance of the Night” honors and secured his second win in a row. In January, the 32-year-old of Anaheim, California scored a unanimous decision against Nassourdine Imavov.

Also on UFC 293 PPV card

In the co-main event, No. 6 Tai Tuivasa of Australia takes on No. 8 Alexander Volkov at heavyweight. Sydney’s 30-year-old Tuivasa (14-5) is looking to rebound from two defeats by knockout against Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane. 34-year-old Volkov (36-10) eyes his third win in a row, following a pair of wins via first-round TKO against Alexander Romanov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Also on UFC 293 PPV card, Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal faces unbeaten Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil at flyweight. As well, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia meets Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Australia and Anton Turkalj (8-2) of Sweden square off at light heavyweight.

Among UFC 293 prelims

The top of UFC 293 preliminary card pits Carlos Ulberg (9-1) of New Zealand against Da Woon Jung (15-4-1) of Korea at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Jack Jenkins (12-2) of Australia and Chepe Mariscal (14-6) of the United States battle it out at featherweight. Plus, a pair of lightweight bouts features Jamie Mullarkey (16-6) of Australia versus John Makdessi (18-8) of Canada and Nasrat Haqparast (14-5) of Morocco up against Landon Quiñones (7-1-1) of the United States.

Among UFC 293 early prelims, Mike Mathetha (3-2) of Zimbabwe duels Charlie Radtke (7-3) of the United States at welterweight and Shane Young (13-7) of New Zealand fights Gabriel Miranda (16-6) of Brazil at featherweight. In addition, Kevin Jousset (8-2) of New Zealand and Kiefer Crosbie (10-3) of Ireland go head to head at welterweight.

UFC 293 tickets

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland tickets to witness all the action at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10 are on sale.

UFC 293 tickets can be purchased through TicketSmarter.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland date and time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 10. The start time is 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early prelims begin at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, September 9. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

UFC 293 fight card

The current UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da un

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early prelims