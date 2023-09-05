Subscribe
HomeUFC

On Point: Aussies in the UFC

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

Ultimate Fighting Championship is back to Australia with UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the promotion hit the stream with UFC Connected with Megan Olivi, featuring the top Australian fighters, as they discuss the booming impact Aussie MMA has had in the UFC Octagon.

The episode features former UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as well as Jimmy Crute, Tyson Pedro, Jamie Mullarkey, Shannon Ross, Mark Hunt, Australian MMA pioneers George Sotiropoulos, Elvis Sinosic, Anthony Perosh, and more.

In the main event of UFC 293, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa faces No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.