On Point: Aussies in the UFC

Ultimate Fighting Championship is back to Australia with UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the promotion hit the stream with UFC Connected with Megan Olivi, featuring the top Australian fighters, as they discuss the booming impact Aussie MMA has had in the UFC Octagon.

The episode features former UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as well as Jimmy Crute, Tyson Pedro, Jamie Mullarkey, Shannon Ross, Mark Hunt, Australian MMA pioneers George Sotiropoulos, Elvis Sinosic, Anthony Perosh, and more.

In the main event of UFC 293, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa faces No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card and start time.