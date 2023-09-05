UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the middleweight title clash.
In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.
In the five-round main event, two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland. Adesanya (24-2) of Auckland, New Zealand by way Lagos, Nigeria reclaimed the belt in April, when he knocked out old rival Alex Pereira in the second round of their championship rematch. No. 5-ranked contender Strickland (27-5) of Anaheim, California, USA is looking for his third straight victory and makes his first attempt to become champion.
The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between No. 6 Tai Tuivasa of Sydney, Australia and No. 8 Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa (14-5) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. Volkov (36-10) eyes his third win in a row. The contest is scheduled for three rounds.
Among other UFC 293 PPV card bouts, Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil and Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal go head to head at flyweight. Plus, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia squares off against Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States at heavyweight. In addition, Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Australia and Anton Turkalj (8-2) of Sweden duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC 293 start time in Australia, Adesanya vs Strickland
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.
UFC 293 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.
UFC 293 start time in USA, Adesanya vs Strickland
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
UFC 293 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.
The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.
UFC 293 fight card
The full UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
- Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
- Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
- Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
Preliminary card
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un
- Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early prelims
- Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke
- Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie