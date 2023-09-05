UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the middleweight title clash.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the five-round main event, two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland. Adesanya (24-2) of Auckland, New Zealand by way Lagos, Nigeria reclaimed the belt in April, when he knocked out old rival Alex Pereira in the second round of their championship rematch. No. 5-ranked contender Strickland (27-5) of Anaheim, California, USA is looking for his third straight victory and makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event is a heavyweight battle between No. 6 Tai Tuivasa of Sydney, Australia and No. 8 Alexander Volkov. Tuivasa (14-5) is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. Volkov (36-10) eyes his third win in a row. The contest is scheduled for three rounds.

Among other UFC 293 PPV card bouts, Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil and Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal go head to head at flyweight. Plus, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia squares off against Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States at heavyweight. In addition, Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Australia and Anton Turkalj (8-2) of Sweden duel at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 293 start time in Australia, Adesanya vs Strickland

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

UFC 293 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 293 start time in USA, Adesanya vs Strickland

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 293 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 293 fight card

The full UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early prelims