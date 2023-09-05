UFC 293 Embedded 1: Welcome to Sydney, Australia

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In the main event live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa faces No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Manel Kape takes on Felipe dos Santos at flyweight, Justin Tafa meets Austen Lane at heavyweight and Tyson Pedro battles Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Carlos Ulberg squares off against Jung Da Un at light heavyweight and Shane Young goes up against Gabriel Miranda at featherweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 1 features Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa, Tyson Pedro, Israel Adesanya, Shane Young, Carlos Ulberg and Alexander Volkov ahead of their respective bouts.