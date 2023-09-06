Christian Mbilli and Demond Nicholson square off in the main event live stream from Theatre du Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Canada on Friday, September 8. The contest features Cameroon-born undefeated WBC Continental Americas super middleweight titleholder up against contender from the United States. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs), who was born in Cameroon and represented France at the 2016 Olympics, is a six-year pro who won the Continental Americas strap with a third-round TKO over Ronny Landaeta in September 2021. He has notched a slew of a high-level wins since then, including a near-shutout over American standout Ronald Ellis and a fifth-round stoppage of former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi. In March, he survived a two-way firefight to topple Carlos Gongora by unanimous decision.

Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs), a hard-punching 10-year pro, is coming off a decision loss in January to former two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade.

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, local favorite Steve Claggett (35-7-2, 25 KOs) defends his NABF title against Mexican veteran Carlos Sanchez (24-1, 19 KOs). Claggett has won six straight bouts, including a third-round TKO over former world champion Alberto Machado.

Also on the card, middleweight prospect Alexandre Gaumont (8-0, 6 KOs) hopes to increase his KO streak to five when he fights Ulices Tovar Rivera (8-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

How to watch Christian Mbilli vs Demond Nicholson – Date & Time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Christian Mbilli vs Demond Nicholson live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, September 8. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Mbilli vs Nicholson from practically anywhere.

In Australia, Mbilli vs Nicholson airs live on Saturday, September 9 at 8:30 am.

Mbilli vs Nicholson undercard

Among Mbilli vs Nicholson undercard bouts, Vanessa Lepage Joanisse (5-1, 2 KOs) faces Timea Nagy (3-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Harley David O’Reilly (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Israel Nava Lopez (3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Mehmet Nadir Unal (4-0, 4 KOs) meets Hernan David Perez (9-8, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

As well, Jhon Orobio (3-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Luis Godinez Bautista (4-2-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at lightweight. Luis Santana (9-0, 3 KOs) duels Sergio Palafox (9-3, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Plus, Christopher Guerrero (7-0, 3 KOs) and Veselin Markov (7-0-1, 5 KOs) go head to head in a six-rounder welterweight. Moreno Fendero makes his pro debut against Uziel Bueno (3-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Devin Tomko (8-2, 3 KOs) and Juan Santiago Colchado (6-7-1, 5 KOs) battle it out in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

Mbilli vs Nicholson fight card

The current Mbilli vs Nicholson fight card looks as the following: