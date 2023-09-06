Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 5 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 61 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 5. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, unbeaten Bruno Lopes (11-0) faces fellow-Brazilian Brendson Ribeiro (14-5) at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Ramon Taveras (8-1) of the United States takes on Serhiy Sidey (9-1) of Canada at bantamweight.

Also on the card, Dylan Budka (6-2) of the United States meets Chad Hanekom (9-2) of South Africa at middleweight. Plus, Kevin Vallejos (11-0) of Argentina and Jean Silva (10-2) of Brazil go head to head at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Rainn Guerrero (5-1) of the United States and Dione Barbosa (5-2) of Brazil square off at women’s flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 6.

Dana White’s Contender Series 61 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 61 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 61 results

Brendson Ribeiro def. Bruno Lopes by KO (punches, R1 at 3:47)

Serhiy Sidey def. Ramon Taveras by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:26)

Dylan Budka def. Chad Hanekom by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Jean Silva def. Kevin Vallejos by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Dione Barbosa def. Rainn Guerrero by submission (armbar, R1 at 4:35)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 61 results, UFC President Dana White named five fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list included Dione Barbosa, Jean Silva, Dylan Budka, Serhiy Sidey and Brendson Ribeiro.