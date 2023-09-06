DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, today announce a rights agreement with Naciones Boxing Series, the premier Hispanic Combat Sports Promotion, Naciones MMA Inc in partnership with Hall of Fame Boxer Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas’s promotions company, Vargas Promotions. The deal will see 3 live events broadcast during the remainder of 2023 with a further 10 events scheduled for 2024 on DAZN.

Beginning today, DAZN will be the home of Naciones Boxing Series English-language broadcasts globally. The first event will stream live from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on DAZN at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Thursday September 21st.

The event will be headlined by an 8-round bout featuring rising bantamweight prospects, Esteban “Puas” Ibarra (6-0) vs Jose Angel “Guerrero” Amaro (5-1).

Naciones MMA has been a fast-rising MMA organization known for its action-packed fights and growing audience within the sport and looks to bring the same energy to the sport of boxing.

“We are excited to continue our expansion of combat sports on the DAZN platform, We have been happy in our partnership and growth of our Naciones MMA promotion and are very excited to partner with such a figure in boxing as is Hall of Fame Boxer Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, of Vargas Promotion, to showcase the new generation of talent. We want to thank DAZN for giving us the opportunity to bring Naciones Boxing Series talent to audiences not only in Mexico, but to the US, Europe and the rest of the world.” said Naciones Boxing Series / Naciones MMA CEO Eduardo Vargas. Vargas, a former Combate Americas executive and talent scout, created Naciones MMA and Naciones Boxing Series with Combat Sports Creative Director, Hector Molina.

The series is produced by Andrew Alva. Series analysts will be respected boxing and sports journalist Beto Duran, and Hall of Fame Boxer Fernando Vargas. The fights will take place in alternating cities Mexico and the United States.