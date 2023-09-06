Subscribe
Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington weigh-in results

Golden Boy Fight Night: Curiel vs Pennington

Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) and Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, September 7. The contest features unbeaten former Olympian and NABF welterweight champion of Tampico, Tamaulipas defending his title against challenger of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, September 8.

In the co-main event, Manuel Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California faces Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOS) of Managua, Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at bantamweight.

Also on the card, Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at welterweight. As well, Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Alexander Gutierrez (0-2) in a four-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) meets Marvin Solano (24-10, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Get Curiel vs Pennington full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Curiel vs Pennington fight card

  • Raul Curiel vs. Courtney Pennington, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title
  • Manuel Flores vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Grant Flores vs. Jaleik Bogle, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Daniel Luna vs. Alexander Gutierrez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Marvin Solano, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. John Mark Alimane, 6 rounds, super featherweight

