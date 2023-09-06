UFC 293 Embedded 2: The people I was going past – ‘That’s stolen’

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In the main event live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his belt against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa takes on No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Manel Kape faces Felipe dos Santos at flyweight, Justin Tafa battles Austen Lane at heavyweight and Tyson Pedro meets Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 2 features Sean Strickland, Tyson Pedro, Tai Tuivasa, Felipe Dos Santos, Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya ahead of their respective bouts.