Amanda Serrano has her next fight date made official for Friday, October 27 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, where she faces Danila Ramos. The contest features Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion and undisputed featherweight queen of Brooklyn, New York defending her unified WBO, WBA, IBF featherweight belts against WBO mandatory challenger of Buenos Aires, Argentina by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

The pair squares off in the historic clash scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds. The event marks the first time, when women’s unified championship bout is contested under the same rules as a men’s championship. To date, per the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports women’s championship bouts have been contested as 10-round bouts at 2 minutes per round.

“Serrano vs. Ramos seeks to set a new standard for women’s boxing, one that hasn’t been seen since Layla McCarter vs. Melissa Hernandez in 2007,” reads the announcement sent out by Most Valuable Promotions. “This marks over 15 years since the sport has garnered a women’s fight equal to the men’s maximum of 12 rounds at 3 minutes each. Now, with the world watching, Serrano and Ramos will show a new generation of female boxers that they can do anything their male counterparts can do and for the first time ever compete at the same level for a unified world championship title.”

In her previous outing in August, Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against old rival Heather Hardy and retained her undisputed title. In February, the 34-year-old similarly defeated Erika Cruz and landed the crown. In April 2022, Serrano challenged Katie Taylor for her undisputed lightweight title, but fell short dropping a split decision.

“Danila Ramos may be my WBO mandatory challenger, but when we step in the ring, she will understand exactly why I am the undisputed featherweight champion,” Amanda Serrano said. “But this fight is about more than some belts. We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing. Together, on Friday, October 27th, we will make history and prove to the world once again, how incredible women’s boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so. This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts.”

Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) last fought in August, when she took a split decision against Brenda Karen Carabajal and secured the interim WBO belt. In February, the 38-year-old defeated Julia Gabriela Celes by unanimous decision.

“Fighting Amanda Serrano for 12 three-minute rounds for a unified championship is set to break the barriers that we women have been looking to do for many years,” said Danila Ramos. “We will go down in history and in the books, it will be a fight of two women warriors! I am preparing like never before for this fight and will proudly represent Brazil as we battle in Orlando, Florida and I look to bring all the belts home.”

Serrano vs Ramos is preceded by third edition of Most Valuable Prospects, serving as the undercard. Among the bouts, Houston-born Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida defends his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title in a 10-round bout against an opponent to be named. The 27-year-old last fought to No Contest with Francisco Pedroza Portillo in May.

Also in action, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (1-0, 1 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico eyes her second win in a four-rounder at super flyweight. The 20-year-old made her successful pro debut via second-round TKO against Tarrethia Dixon in March.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO, WBA, IBF titles

Antonio Vargas vs. TBD, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Vargas’ WBA Continental Americas title

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. TBD, 4 rounds, super flyweight

In the UK and Australia, Serrano vs Ramos airs live on Saturday, October 28.