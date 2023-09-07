Subscribe
Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney press conference

Glory 88 Paris: Hari vs McSweeney

Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney takes place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) and James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK square off in the qualifier for Glory Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of the United States defends her belt in the championship rematch against Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. The champion won their first fight in October 2022 by unanimous decision and retained her title.

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney live on Videoland in the Netherlands, La Sueur in France, FITE in the US, the UK, Australia and other selected countries.

Get Glory 88 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

