Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney press conference

Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney takes place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In the main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) and James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK square off in the qualifier for Glory Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of the United States defends her belt in the championship rematch against Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. The champion won their first fight in October 2022 by unanimous decision and retained her title.

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney live on Videoland in the Netherlands, La Sueur in France, FITE in the US, the UK, Australia and other selected countries.

