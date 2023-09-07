Glory 89 takes place at Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Saturday, October 7, marking the promotion’s debut in the country. In addition to the previously announced bout, pitting Stoyan Koprivlenski against Sorin Caliniuc, a full lineup of action has been confirmed today. On the top of fight card, featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 defends his title against David Mejia.

Champion since 2018, “Petch” (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ahmad Chikh Mousa in May and making his seventh title defense. Spanish-Colombian David Mejia (61-15, 18 KOs) makes his promotional debut. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Bulgaria’s Stoyan Koprivlenski (18-6, 6 KO) and Sorin Caliniuc (11-1) of Romania battle it out in the co-main event. The contest is scheduled for three rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, heavyweights Levi Rigters (14-1, 6 KO) and Martin Terpstra (26-6, 13 KO) go head to head in the all-Dutch qualifier for the Glory Grand Prix. As well, Luis Tavares (63-9, 21 KO) of Netherlands takes on Bogdan Stoica (57-13, 40 KO) of Romania at light heavyweight.

Plus, Aleksandar Petrov (34-6) of Bulgaria meets Karim Mabrouk (36-5-1) of Austria at middleweight. Also at middleweight, local Eduard Aleksanyan (18-4, 5 KO) goes up against Mohammed Touchassie (14-0, 11 KO) of Morocco.

In addition, Teodor Hristov (14-3, 7 KO), representing the country-host, squares off against Eduard Gafencu (17-4, 11 KO) of Romania at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Dragomir Petrov (14-3, 7 KO) goes through the ropes in front his home country-crowd against Chris Wunn (35-5-1, 14 KO) of Germany.

Glory 89 fight card

The current Glory 89: Petch vs Mejia fight card look as the following:

Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. David Mejia, featherweight – Petpanomrung’s Glory title

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Sorin Caliniuc, lightweight

Levi Rigters vs. Martin Terpstra, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier

Luis Tavares vs. Bogdan Stoica, light heavyweight

Aleksandar Petrov vs. Karim Mabrouk, middleweight

Mohammed Touchassie vs. Eduard Aleksanyan, middleweight

Eduard Gafencu vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight

Chris Wunn vs. Dragomir Petrov, lightweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.