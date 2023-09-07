Subscribe
Glory 89 full fight card set – Petch vs David Mejia headlines in Burgas, Bulgaria

Glory 89 Burgas: Petch vs Mejia

KickboxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs David Mejia headlines Glory 89 fight card in Burgas, Bulgaria
Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 in his bout against Ahmad Chikh Mousa | Glory

Glory 89 takes place at Arena Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Saturday, October 7, marking the promotion’s debut in the country. In addition to the previously announced bout, pitting Stoyan Koprivlenski against Sorin Caliniuc, a full lineup of action has been confirmed today. On the top of fight card, featherweight champion Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 defends his title against David Mejia.

Champion since 2018, “Petch” (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ahmad Chikh Mousa in May and making his seventh title defense. Spanish-Colombian David Mejia (61-15, 18 KOs) makes his promotional debut. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Bulgaria’s Stoyan Koprivlenski (18-6, 6 KO) and Sorin Caliniuc (11-1) of Romania battle it out in the co-main event. The contest is scheduled for three rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, heavyweights Levi Rigters (14-1, 6 KO) and Martin Terpstra (26-6, 13 KO) go head to head in the all-Dutch qualifier for the Glory Grand Prix. As well, Luis Tavares (63-9, 21 KO) of Netherlands takes on Bogdan Stoica (57-13, 40 KO) of Romania at light heavyweight.

Plus, Aleksandar Petrov (34-6) of Bulgaria meets Karim Mabrouk (36-5-1) of Austria at middleweight. Also at middleweight, local Eduard Aleksanyan (18-4, 5 KO) goes up against Mohammed Touchassie (14-0, 11 KO) of Morocco.

In addition, Teodor Hristov (14-3, 7 KO), representing the country-host, squares off against Eduard Gafencu (17-4, 11 KO) of Romania at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Dragomir Petrov (14-3, 7 KO) goes through the ropes in front his home country-crowd against Chris Wunn (35-5-1, 14 KO) of Germany.

Glory 89 fight card

The current Glory 89: Petch vs Mejia fight card look as the following:

  • Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. David Mejia, featherweight – Petpanomrung’s Glory title
  • Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Sorin Caliniuc, lightweight
  • Levi Rigters vs. Martin Terpstra, heavyweight – Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Luis Tavares vs. Bogdan Stoica, light heavyweight
  • Aleksandar Petrov vs. Karim Mabrouk, middleweight
  • Mohammed Touchassie vs. Eduard Aleksanyan, middleweight
  • Eduard Gafencu vs. Teodor Hristov, welterweight
  • Chris Wunn vs. Dragomir Petrov, lightweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.

