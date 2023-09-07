Subscribe
Luis Alberto Lopez: Knocking out tough fighter like Joet Gonzalez is huge goal for me

Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against Gonzalez in Corpus Christi, TX

Luis Alberto Lopez primed for title defense against Joet Gonzalez
Luis Alberto Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

IBF world featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez defends his belt against two-time title challenger Joet Gonzalez at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout, kicking off Mexican Independence Day weekend. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+.

In the co-main event, Xander Zayas faces Roberto Valenzuela in a 10-rounder at junior middleweight. Also on the card, Emiliano Vargas battles it out in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) overcame numerous challenges in his quest to become a world champion. After early-career losses to Abraham Montoya and Ruben Villa, he defeated Andy Vences via split decision in July 2020 and dominated then-unbeaten prospect Gabriel Flores Jr. in September 2021. After scoring three more wins, he earned his shot at the IBF title, dethroning Josh Warrington in his hometown of Leeds, England. In his first defense, the 30-year-old once again traveled to enemy territory and beat Michael Conlan via fifth-round TKO in Belfast.

Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) is a 29-year-old contender who is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Jose Enrique Vivas in April.

Luis Alberto Lopez: I’m going for the knockout

Following a recent training session, this is what Lopez had to say:

“I’m always working on being a little smarter and on knowing how to do everything in the ring because sometimes we are going to need it. I am always working on improving all aspects.”

“Representing Mexicans on such an important night is a great motivation. And I can’t wait for the fight. We’re ready. We have a plan ready, and we are going to do our job. We are going to put on a great show on September 15.”

In the UK and Australia, Lopez vs Gonzalez airs live on Saturday, September 16.

