Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou kickoff press conference

Fury vs Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou square off in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest features British WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a kickoff press conference in London, where they preview their bout and go face to face.

Fury vs Ngannou bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. The bout is set to be contested under the official rules of professional boxing, with the three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.

The kickoff press conference starts the official countdown to this year’s Riyadh Season – the world’s biggest entertainment event, welcoming visitors from all over the globe to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events (as per announcement sent out by Top Rank).

Also in attendance at the press conference His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Queensberry’s founder Frank Warren and Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

In Australia, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou airs live on October 29.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.