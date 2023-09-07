Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou kickoff press conference

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou square off in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest features British WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. Ahead of the event, the fighters host a kickoff press conference in London, where they preview their bout and go face to face.

Fury vs Ngannou bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. The bout is set to be contested under the official rules of professional boxing, with the three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.

The kickoff press conference starts the official countdown to this year’s Riyadh Season – the world’s biggest entertainment event, welcoming visitors from all over the globe to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events (as per announcement sent out by Top Rank).

Also in attendance at the press conference His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Queensberry’s founder Frank Warren and Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

In Australia, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou airs live on October 29.