UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland features a highly anticipated championship bout at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, September 10 at 12 pm AEST.

In the five-round main event, Nigeria-born two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of New Zealand defends his title against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland of the United States. Auckland-based Adesanya (24-2) makes the first defense of his belt in his second reign. No. 5-ranked contender Strickland (27-5) of Anaheim, California makes his first attempt to land the title.

In the three-round co-main event, Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov battle it out at heavyweight. No. 6 Tuivasa (14-5) of Australia looks to get back to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats. No. 8 Volkov (36-10) steps inside the Octagon in hopes to earn his third straight victory.

Also on the card, Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal and Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil square off at flyweight. As well, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia and Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States go head to head at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Australia and Anton Turkalj (8-2) of Sweden meet at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 12 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 11:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 10 am AWST.

UFC 293 fight card

The full UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early prelims