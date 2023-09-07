Subscribe
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland pre-fight press conference

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

UFC 293 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In the main event, two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defends his belt against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5) of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on pay-per-view on Kayo.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the heavyweight co-main event, No. 6 Tai Tuivasa (14-5) of Australia takes on No. 8 Alexander Volkov (36-10). The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

Also on the UFC 293 PPV card, Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil takes on Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal at flyweight. In addition, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia goes up against Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States at heavyweight. Plus, Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Australia and Anton Turkalj (8-2) of Sweden square off at light heavyweight.

Get UFC 293 full fight card and start time.

