UFC 293 Embedded 3: I’m coming to take his head off

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In the main event live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his strap against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa takes on No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Felipe dos Santos meets Manel Kape takes at flyweight, Austen Lane faces Justin Tafa at heavyweight and Tyson Pedro duels Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Carlos Ulberg goes up against Jung Da Un at light heavyweight and Gabriel Miranda squares off against Shane Young against at featherweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 3 features Sean Strickland, Tai Tuivasa, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkov ahead of their respective bouts.