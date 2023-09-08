Canelo Alvarez andJermell Charlo square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his crown against super welterweight champion of the United States. The pair battles it out live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Main Event on Kayo.

33-years-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound straps. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up in weight and aspires to become a two-division undisputed king.

The event marks the first time in history, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

