Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney weigh-in results

Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney takes place at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) takes on James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK. The pair squares off in the qualifier for Glory Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, American two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) defends her belt against old rival Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. The champion retained her belt by unanimous decision in their first fight in October 2022.

Kickboxing fans can watch Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney live on Videoland in the Netherlands, La Sueur in France, FITE in the US, the UK, Australia and other selected countries.

Get Glory 88 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Glory 88 fight card

Main card

Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney – Heavyweight World Grand Prix Qualifier

Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak – van Soest’s women’s super bantamweight title

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly

Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi

Pascal Toure vs. Stefan Latescu

Karim Ghajji vs. Nikola Todorovic

Jonathan Mayezo vs. James Conde

Iliass Hammouche vs. Florian Kroger

Diaguely Camara vs. Ilyass Chakir

Prelims (LSFC 2)