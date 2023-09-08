Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) and Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, September 7. The contest pits former Mexican Olympian and NABF welterweight champion of Tampico, Tamaulipas against opponent of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Friday, September 8.

In the ten-round co-main event, Coachella’s Manuel Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California and Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOS) of Managua, Nicaragua battle it out at bantamweight. Among Curiel vs Pennington undercard bouts, Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) of Thermal, California and Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida go head to head in a six-rounder at welterweight.

As well, Alexander Gutierrez (0-2) of Murrieta, California faces Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KOs) of Torrance, California in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Mexico takes on Marvin Solano (24-10, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Curiel vs Pennington fight card

Get Curiel vs Pennington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Raul Curiel vs. Courtney Pennington, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title

Manuel Flores vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Grant Flores vs. Jaleik Bogle, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Daniel Luna vs. Alexander Gutierrez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Marvin Solano, 6 rounds, featherweight

Prelims

Leonardo Sanchez vs. John Mark Alimane, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington results