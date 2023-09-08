Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Curiel vs Pennington results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Golden Boy Fight Night: Curiel vs Pennington

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire

Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) and Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, September 7. The contest pits former Mexican Olympian and NABF welterweight champion of Tampico, Tamaulipas against opponent of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Friday, September 8.

In the ten-round co-main event, Coachella’s Manuel Flores (15-1, 11 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California and Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOS) of Managua, Nicaragua battle it out at bantamweight. Among Curiel vs Pennington undercard bouts, Grant Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) of Thermal, California and Jaleik Bogle (4-1-2, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida go head to head in a six-rounder at welterweight.

As well, Alexander Gutierrez (0-2) of Murrieta, California faces Daniel Luna (2-0, 2 KOs) of Torrance, California in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of Mexico takes on Marvin Solano (24-10, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a six-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, September 7
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, September 8
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Watch on DAZN

Curiel vs Pennington fight card

Get Curiel vs Pennington full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Raul Curiel vs. Courtney Pennington, 10 rounds, welterweight – Curiel’s NABF welterweight title
  • Manuel Flores vs. Jerson Ortiz, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Grant Flores vs. Jaleik Bogle, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Daniel Luna vs. Alexander Gutierrez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Marvin Solano, 6 rounds, featherweight

Prelims

  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. John Mark Alimane, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.