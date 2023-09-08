Subscribe
O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez date set for Oct 28 in Cancun, Mexico

Foster defends WBC super featherweight title against Hernandez live on DAZN

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
O'Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez world title date set in Cancun, Mexico
L-R: Rey Vargas and O'Shaquie Foster in their world title bout at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA on February 12, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

O’Shaquie Foster has his next fight date made official for Saturday, October 28 at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico, where he faces Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez. The contest features a newly-crowned WBC super featherweight champion of the United States up against contender, representing the country-host. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on DAZN.

“This is going to be an explosive clash in Cancun,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “O’Shaquie will be full of confidence heading into his first defense after beating a great fighter like Vargas to win the title, but Rocky is a ferocious puncher that has been destroying everyone put in front of him and won’t take a backwards step in trying to achieve his dream. This is a fight not to miss and I expect yet another great Matchroom fight night in Mexico on October 28.”

O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) claimed the belt in February, when he earned a unanimous decision against Rey Vargas. In March 2022, Houston-based 29-year-old native of Orange, Texas made his successful ring return with UD against Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov.

“It’s that time again!” said Foster. “King Shock is back in action. I’m excited for the opportunity to be back in the ring and defend my title.

“We’re once again going into uncharted territory, so I’m eager to prove once again that I’m the best in the world and that I’m here to stay! Come October 28, I will dominate!”

Eduardo Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) last fought in July, scoring the third-round KO of Hector Garcia Montes. In 2022, Las Vegas-based 25-year-old contender of Mexico City, Mexico stopped Jorge Mata Cuellar and Jorge Castaneda in the fifth and first round, respectively.

“I’ve dreamed about this moment my whole life,” said Hernandez. “O’Shaquie is the best 130lbs champion. I beat him, and I show the world that I’m the best in the division.”

Among the bouts featured on Foster vs Hernandez undercard, Justis Huni (7-0 4 KOs) of Brisbane, Queensland faces Tabiti Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois. The heavyweights were scheduled to battle it out in July in New Orleans, but the bout was postponed due to ankle injury suffered by the Australian boxer in sparring.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Foster vs Hernandez fight card

  • O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Foster’s WBC title
  • Justis Huni vs. Andrew Tabiti, 10 rounds, heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, Foster vs Hernandez airs live on Sunday, October 29.

