UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the five-round main event, two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defends his title against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5) of the United States.

In the three-round co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa (14-5) of Australia faces No. 8 Alexander Volkov (36-10).

Also on the PPV card, Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal and Felipe dos Santos (7-0) of Brazil battle it out at flyweight. As well, Justin Tafa (6-3) of Australia and Austen Lane (12-3) of the United States square off at heavyweight. Plus, Anton Turkalj (8-2) of Sweden and Tyson Pedro (9-4) of Australia clash at light heavyweight.

