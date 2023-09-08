UFC 293 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Strickland

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, two-time UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya (24-2) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defends his belt against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa (14-5) of Australia squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov (36-10). The bout is scheduled for three rounds.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293 live on Kayo.
In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.
Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 293 fight card
Main card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
- Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
- Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
- Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
Preliminary card
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un
- Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early prelims
- Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke
- Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie