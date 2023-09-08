UFC 293 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Strickland

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-time UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya (24-2) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defends his belt against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa (14-5) of Australia squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov (36-10). The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293 live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 293 fight card

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early prelims