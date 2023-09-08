Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 293 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Strickland

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland weigh-in live show

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs live on pay-per-view from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-time UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya (24-2) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defends his belt against No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa (14-5) of Australia squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov (36-10). The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 293 live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 293 fight card

Main card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
  • Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

Preliminary card

  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da Un
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

Early prelims

  • Mike Mathetha vs. Charlie Radtke
  • Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
  • Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.