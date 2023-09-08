UFC 293 Embedded 4: I’m changing his life for the better

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In the main event live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Manel Kape goes up against Felipe dos Santos at flyweight, Justin Tafa takes on Austen Lane at heavyweight and Anton Turkalj meets Tyson Pedro at light heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Jung Da Un and Carlos Ulberg go head to head at light heavyweight. As well, Shane Young faces Gabriel Miranda at featherweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 4 features Alexander Volkov, Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya and Felipe Dos Santos ahead of their respective bouts.