Canelo vs Charlo: All Access – First Look Clip – Episode 1

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The pair squares off in a highly anticipated bout, pitting two undisputed champions against each other. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

All Access: Canelo vs Charlo airs on Showtime. The episode goes behind the scenes with the boxing stars as they prepare for their clash.

Mexico’s 33-years-old Saul Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes, and aims to become a two-division undisputed king.

The event marks the first time in a four-belt era, when two undisputed champions go face to face.