Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney airs live stream from Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts, headlined by the heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier.

The main event pits Dutch-Moroccan K-1 legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) against James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK. The winner of the bout advances to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

In the co-main event, two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of the United States faces old rival Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. The pair squares off in the championship rematch. The champion won their first fight last October by unanimous decision.

Also on the card a heavyweight battle between No. 4 Nordine Mahieddine (27-15, 12 KO) of Algeria and Abderahmane Coulibaly (58-20-1, 25 KO) of France. Plus, No. 6 Denis Wosik (37-8-1, 9 KO) of Germany and No. 8 Berjan Peposhi (27-3, 16 KO) of Albania clash at featherweight.

As well, Stefan Latescu (11-2, 5 KO) of Romania and Pascal Toure (18-5, 6 KO) of France go head to head at lightweight. In addition, Nikola Todorovic (26-3, 14 KO) of Serbia takes on Karim Ghajji (103-17-1, 53 KO) of France at welterweight and Jonathan Mayezo (25-7-1, 11 KO) meets fellow-French James Conde (8-0, 4 KO) at lightweight.

Rounding out the card, Ilias Hammouche (32-6, 7 KO) of Morocco fights Florian Kroger (19-9, 6 KO) of Germany at middleweight and No. 10 Diaguely Camara (23-4-1, 10 KO) of France goes up against Ilyass Chakir (16-3-1, 6 KO) of Morocco at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 10.

Glory 88 Paris – How to watch & start time

Netherlands and France

Broadcast: Videoland / La Sueur

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 8 pm CEST

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 4 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Glory 88 fight card

