Glory 88 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Hari vs McSweeney

Glory 88 Paris: Hari vs McSweeney

Stream Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney live results from Paris, France
Badr Hari and James McSweeney go face to face ahead of their main event bout at Glory 88 at Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9, 2023 | Glory

Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney airs live stream from Dome de Paris in Paris, France on Saturday, September 9. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts, headlined by the heavyweight Grand Prix qualifier.

The main event pits Dutch-Moroccan K-1 legend Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) against James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of the UK. The winner of the bout advances to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K at stake.

In the co-main event, two-time Glory women’s super bantamweight champion Tiffany van Soest (24-6-2, 9 KO) of the United States faces old rival Sarah Moussaddak (8-3, 1 KO) of France. The pair squares off in the championship rematch. The champion won their first fight last October by unanimous decision.

Also on the card a heavyweight battle between No. 4 Nordine Mahieddine (27-15, 12 KO) of Algeria and Abderahmane Coulibaly (58-20-1, 25 KO) of France. Plus, No. 6 Denis Wosik (37-8-1, 9 KO) of Germany and No. 8 Berjan Peposhi (27-3, 16 KO) of Albania clash at featherweight.

As well, Stefan Latescu (11-2, 5 KO) of Romania and Pascal Toure (18-5, 6 KO) of France go head to head at lightweight. In addition, Nikola Todorovic (26-3, 14 KO) of Serbia takes on Karim Ghajji (103-17-1, 53 KO) of France at welterweight and Jonathan Mayezo (25-7-1, 11 KO) meets fellow-French James Conde (8-0, 4 KO) at lightweight.

Rounding out the card, Ilias Hammouche (32-6, 7 KO) of Morocco fights Florian Kroger (19-9, 6 KO) of Germany at middleweight and No. 10 Diaguely Camara (23-4-1, 10 KO) of France goes up against Ilyass Chakir (16-3-1, 6 KO) of Morocco at welterweight. 

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 10.

Glory 88 Paris – How to watch & start time

Netherlands and France

Broadcast: Videoland / La Sueur
Date: Saturday, September 9
Time: 8 pm CEST

UK and USA

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, September 9
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, September 10
Time: 4 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Watch on FITE

Glory 88 fight card

Get Glory 88: Hari vs McSweeney full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Badr Hari vs. James McSweeney – Heavyweight World Grand Prix Qualifier
  • Tiffany van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak – van Soest’s women’s super bantamweight title
  • Nordine Mahieddine vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly
  • Denis Wosik vs. Berjan Peposhi
  • Pascal Toure vs. Stefan Latescu
  • Karim Ghajji vs. Nikola Todorovic
  • Jonathan Mayezo vs. James Conde
  • Iliass Hammouche vs. Florian Kroger
  • Diaguely Camara vs. Ilyass Chakir

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

