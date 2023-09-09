UFC 293 Embedded 5: I got to bring him to a place that he doesn’t want to be

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In the main event live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa takes on No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Felipe dos Santos faces Manel Kape takes at flyweight, Justin Tafa goes up against Austen Lane at heavyweight and Anton Turkalj and Tyson Pedro go head to head at light heavyweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 5 features Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Tyson Pedro and Tai Tuivasa ahead of their respective bouts.