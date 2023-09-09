Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 293 Embedded 6: That extra pound kind of sucked

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. On the top of fight card live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos battle it out at flyweight, Justin Tafa faces off Austen Lane at heavyweight and Tyson Pedro takes on Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 6 features Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland and other fighters as they make weight, step on the scales to make it official ahead of their respective bouts and go face to face in front of the fans.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.