UFC 293 Embedded 6: That extra pound kind of sucked

UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. On the top of fight card live on Kayo, two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his title against Sean Strickland.

In the United States, UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov.

Also on the card, Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos battle it out at flyweight, Justin Tafa faces off Austen Lane at heavyweight and Tyson Pedro takes on Anton Turkalj at light heavyweight.

UFC 293 Embedded 6 features Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland and other fighters as they make weight, step on the scales to make it official ahead of their respective bouts and go face to face in front of the fans.