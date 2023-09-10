Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa in second round at UFC 293

Alexander Volkov secured his third win in a row when he faced Tai Tuivasa at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The contest served as the co-main event at UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

No. 7-ranked heavyweight Volkov defeated No. 6 Tuivasa via ezekiel choke. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 37 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 34-year-old Alexander Volkov improved to 37-10. Sydney’s 30-year-old Tai Tuivasa dropped to 14-6.

Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa

LO SOMETE? @AlexDragoVolkov usa su juego de piso para terminar el duelo #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/SHmNJtIoGP — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 10, 2023

