Alexander Volkov submits Tai Tuivasa in second round at UFC 293

Alexander Volkov secured his third win in a row when he faced Tai Tuivasa at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The contest served as the co-main event at UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo.
In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.
No. 7-ranked heavyweight Volkov defeated No. 6 Tuivasa via ezekiel choke. The fight was stopped at 4 minutes and 37 seconds into the second round.
With the victory by submission, 34-year-old Alexander Volkov improved to 37-10. Sydney’s 30-year-old Tai Tuivasa dropped to 14-6.
