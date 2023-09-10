Subscribe
Badr Hari vs James McSweeney fight at Glory 88 canceled last minute

Glory 88 Paris

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari vs James McSweeney at Glory 88 canceled
Badr Hari | Glory

The bout between Badr Hari and James McSweeney didn’t go ahead on Saturday, September 9 live from Dome de Paris in Paris, France. The heavyweight contest, serving as the Grand Prix qualifier, received a last minute cancelation.

Dutch-Moroccan K-1 legend, Badr Hari withdrew from his fight against London’s James McSweeney on compassionate grounds due to the Moroccan earthquake disaster.

“Badr Hari has withdrawn from Glory 88 due to compassionate grounds surrounding the Moroccan earth quake disaster,” reads the statement. “Glory respects his decision and will donate all profits from the event to a charity in Morocco to help with all those affected.”

38-year-old native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Badr Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) and 42-year-old James McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) of London, England were expected to square off in a qualifier of Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix. The winner of the bout would advance to the end of year eight-man knockout tournament with $500K on the line.

The super bantamweight championship rematch between two-time titleholder Tiffany van Soest of the United States and French-Moroccan challenger Sarah Moussaddak was elevated to Glory 88 main event. The champion retained her belt via second-round knockout with head kick.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 10.

Get all GLORY 88: Hari vs McSweeney results.

